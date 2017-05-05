Global problems can be solved through intercultural dialogue

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Many events occur in the world today and such events as the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue can be useful for solving global problems, Hungarian Minister of State for Cultural and Science Diplomacy István Íjgyártó told Trend.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku May 5.

“The forum is extremely important,” Íjgyártó said. “Without a dialogue it is impossible to go forward. The forum should continue to bring people together.”

The interstate relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan are developing at the highest level, he said, adding that there is a huge potential for the development of economic relations.

He said that Hungary is developing the relations in tourism sphere.

Some 5,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Hungary in 2016, Íjgyártó said.

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” kicked off in Baku on May 4.

The forum will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

Its agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.