Baku forum creates broad opportunities for mulling important issues (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Today, such events as the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue are very important in the world, Thomas Rajakovic, member of the city council of the Austrian People's Party, told Trend May 5.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku May 5.

“The forum creates broad opportunities for discussing a lot of important issues,” he said.

Rajakovic added that the representatives of many countries and international organizations, as well as authoritative public and political figures, who exchange views and experience, are taking part in the forum.

He said that if there is an intercultural dialogue, there is always peace and tranquility.

Rajakovic said that he appreciated the forum in Baku and expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan.

“I am in Azerbaijan for the first time,” he said. “Baku is a very beautiful city.”

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” kicked off in Baku on May 4.

The forum will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

Its agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.