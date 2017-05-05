Fight against inequality plays important role in prevention of extremism

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The fight against inequality plays an important role in the prevention of extremism, Maher Nasser, head of the UN Department of Public Information, said at the panel session of the fourth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku May 5.

He added that at present, extremists resort to various methods to inflict damage on the society.

“The Internet is also used as one of the platforms for spreading extremist ideas,” Nasser added.

“While making various statements, extremists attract the socially vulnerable layers of the population.”

“Therefore, it is very important to pay attention to education, as it can play the role of a bridge among people,” Nasser said.

“Around 1.8 billion young people live in the world,” he added. “We must be closer to them and do our best for their well-being.”

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” kicked off in Baku on May 4.

The forum will last until May 6, and it aims at further promoting and sustaining understanding and dialogue within and between cultures.

The forum is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe.

Its agenda includes topics such as the role of faith, religions, migration, human security, sport, education, art, sustainable development, preventing violent extremism, business in building trust and cooperation among cultures and civilizations.