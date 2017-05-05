Azerbaijan prevents Armenian large-scale provocation

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have prevented a large-scale provocation planned by the Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement May 5.

“As a result of the operative measures, reliable information was received on the plans of the intelligence service of the armed forces and special services of Armenia to carry out large-scale provocative activities against our military units and settlements located in the direction of Tartar district,” the ministry said. “As a result of effective and preventive measures, enemy’s plan was timely elicited.”

The defense ministry said the operational situation along the frontline and the situation as a whole is under constant review.

“At the same time, we warn that further such activities of the enemy will be resolutely suppressed,” reads the statement.

“The retaliatory measures will be ruthless and the criminal military and political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the major losses that the enemy will suffer,” the ministry added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.