Leyla Aliyeva meets with Deputy Executive Director for United Nations Environment Programme (PHOTO)

2017-05-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder of IDEA Public Union, Goodwill Ambassador of UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Leyla Aliyeva has today met with Deputy Executive Director for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Ibrahim Thiaw on the sidelines of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

They discussed environmental protection and sustainable development issues, initiatives and work done at local and regional levels. Leyla Aliyeva briefed the UN official on the achievements of IDEA in the last five years, ongoing projects and future plans.

Touching upon the upcoming 3rd meeting of the UN Environment Assembly, Leyla Aliyeva hailed the fact that the event addresses problem of pollution.

She highlighted projects and events implemented by IDEA to prevent pollution of the environment and to improve recycling and waste management, and expressed hope that UNEP will participate in these projects in Azerbaijan.

Leyla Aliyeva also spoke about the marine environment protection in Azerbaijan, particularly IDEA`s efforts to protect endangered sturgeon, as well as a project on the cleaning of the Kur river delta.

Hailing the activity of IDEA in environmental protection, Ibrahim Thiaw said that UNEP attaches great importance to close cooperation with the Azerbaijani government, non-governmental organizations and other interested sides.

They expressed their intention to continue and expand the cooperation between UNEP and IDEA.

Leyla Aliyeva also invited UNEP Executive Director Erik Solheim to visit Azerbaijan.