Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with FAO officials (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder of IDEA Public Union, Goodwill Ambassador of UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Leyla Aliyeva has today met with Directeur de Cabinet of the FAO Director-General’s Office Mario Lubetkin and head of the organization's Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan Melek Cakmak, who attend the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

They stressed the importance of the Baku-hosted forum, which became a platform for intercultural dialogue, in terms of development of peace, tranquility and prosperity in the world. In this regard, they noted the role of food and nutrition in strengthening relations between cultures, as well as emphasized the significance of maintaining the diversity of products and national cuisine.

Leyla Aliyeva praised the activity of FAO in Azerbaijan, and pointed out successful implementation by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, IDEA Public Union and Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of a joint project to create fruit gardens for low-income families in the regions of the country. She also thanked the leadership of the organization for the opportunity to create an Azerbaijani room in FAO headquarters.

They exchanged views over the global fight against hunger, sustainable development and environmental protection issues, as well as possible participation of FAO in sturgeon protection and farming in the Caspian Sea.

The FAO officials said that the organization is ready assist Azerbaijan in ensuring healthy eating standards in schools.