Round table on prevention of violent extremism through girls’ education held within 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

A roundtable on prevention of violent extremism through girls’ education has been held within the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the meeting.

The first lady addressed the event.

Other speakers of the event included Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, Ethiopia`s first lady Roman Tesfaye, Mali's first lady Aminata Keita, Princess of Jordan Dana Firas. They stressed the importance of girls` education. The speakers also emphasized that the active discussions will be held within the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in this regard.

Azerbaijan`s positive experience in girls` education from refugees and IDPs` families was stressed.

During the meeting, the works done by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the leadership of first lady Mehriban Aliyeva were highlighted. The participants praised re-establishment of the girls school by the Foundation in Pakistan.