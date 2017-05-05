Five people killed in suicide attack in northeastern Nigeria

A suicide attack in Nigeria’s northeast Borno State killed five people and wounded six others, local police spokesman Malam Murtala Ibrahim said Friday, Sputnik reported.

“Yesterday at about 22:45 hours, two suspected female suicide bombers detonated explosives strapped to their bodies at Mandarari ward in Konduga LGA, killing themselves and five others. Six persons sustained various degrees of injuries," Ibrahim said as quoted by the Vanguard Nigeria online outlet.

Police blamed the Boko Haram terrorist group for the attack.

Boko Haram is a militant organization that is affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group, banned in many countries, including Russia and the United States. The organization is notorious for numerous attacks and abductions carried out in Nigeria, as well as in neighboring states.