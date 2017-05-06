President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with vice president of Bulgaria (PHOTO)

2017-05-06 00:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova.

Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova expressed her happiness to visit Azerbaijan as a member of the Bulgarian parliament five years ago and now as the country`s vice president.

She said she actively worked with Azerbaijan when she was a Member of the European Parliament. The Vice President of Bulgaria said: "Let me give you a letter from President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev who extends his best wishes and kind words on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. We in Bulgaria are well aware of the valuable history of our relations and I am confident that the future of our ties will be more prosperous."

The head of state thanked for the Bulgarian President`s warm words in the letter and asked Iliana Iotova to communicate his greetings and best wishes to Rumen Radev.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his brief meeting with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev during the Munich Security Conference, expressing his confidence that the presidents of the two countries will maintain good cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Iliana Iotova on her appointment as Vice President of Bulgaria, and wished her success in her future endeavors.

The head of state said Iliana Iotova`s making her first visit in the post of vice president to Azerbaijan is a good sign of close relationship between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan-Bulgaria bilateral relations cover various fields, including politics, energy and culture. The head of state said first lady Mehriban Aliyeva`s active participation in Veliko Tarnovo cultural project contributes to bringing the two countries closer to each other. President Ilham Aliyev described the fact that Iliana Iotova attends the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue as manifestation of Bulgaria`s attaching importance to this event.

Vice President of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova said: "I would like to congratulate Madam Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her appointment as Vice President. While I was a student, my first thesis was devoted to Trapezitsa. Madam Mehriban Aliyeva, you made my dreams come true. You made an active contribution to the restoration of Trapezitsa Architectural Museum Reserve."

First lady Mehriban Aliyeva thanked for warm words: "Thank you. I will continue our joint activity and cooperation with great pleasure. Please extend my greetings to all my friends in Veliko Tarnovo."

The Vice President of Bulgaria presented keepsakes to President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

They then posed for photographs.