Azerbaijan, Turkey define scope of preferential trade deal (Exclusive)

2017-05-06 08:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan have already identified 68 groups of products that will be covered by a preferential trade agreement, to be signed by the two countries, Ahmet Ataker, secretary for trade at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

Most of them are groups of agricultural products, according to him.

Ataker said the work on the deal is underway and the agreement is expected to be signed before year-end.

The agreement will open a new page in the Azerbaijan-Turkey trade relations, he noted.

"Turkey’s main goal is to sign a free trade agreement with Azerbaijan," said Ataker.

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci earlier said the preferential trade agreement is expected to be signed at the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, to be held in the first half of 2017.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to almost $553 million in January-March 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.