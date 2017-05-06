Ilham Aliyev meets Council of Europe deputy secretary general (PHOTO, UPDATE)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni.

The level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe was hailed at the meeting.

Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni commended Baku’s excellent organization of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, and noted that this event increases Azerbaijan’s international prestige, contributes to the development of intercultural dialogue and strengthens the country’s role in this regard.

Saying she is happy to take part in such an important event, Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni pointed out Azerbaijan`s significant role in promotion of intercultural dialogue.

She said the forum is indicative of Azerbaijan’s attaching great importance to intercultural dialogue. The Council of Europe deputy secretary general said Baku Process has already become a globally prestigious event.

Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni said the Council of Europe attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan and wishes to strengthen these ties even further. Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni described Azerbaijan as one of the very important members of the Council of Europe, adding that cooperation with the country is beneficial to the organization.

Saying that cooperation with the Council of Europe is beneficial to Azerbaijan too, the country’s President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to this relationship.

“On some issue, we are benefiting from this cooperation and that is why we attach importance to developing these relations,” the Azerbaijani president said. “We want to continue constructive cooperation with the Council of Europe.”

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan is building a democratic, secular, modern state and takes all necessary measures to ensure this.

“All the freedoms including political freedom, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of media and internet are comprehensively ensured,” he said.

“Azerbaijan is cooperating not only with the Council of Europe but at the same time with European Union, NATO as well as with other organizations at European and international levels,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The sides stressed the importance of continuing cooperation by ensuring mutual confidence.