Turkmenistan names acting deputy PM for industry issues

2017-05-06 09:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 6

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Dadebay Amangeldiev has been appointed acting deputy prime minister for industry issues in Turkmenistan, the country’s government said in a message.

The corresponding decree was signed by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Amangeldiev previously served as deputy prime minister supervising transport and energy sphere.

It was earlier reported that Batyr Ereshov, the previous deputy prime premier for industry issues in Turkmenistan, passed away.