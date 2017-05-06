FIG Council’s annual meeting starts in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The annual Council of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has started its work in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reported from the event.

Speaking at the opening of the event, FIG President Morinari Watanabe welcomed the guests in Baku and on behalf of the gymnastics society expressed appreciation to Vice President of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade for his great support in holding the FIG Council’s meeting.

“Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has organized world championships, world cups and many FIG competitions and meetings,” FIG president said. “The Federation made a great success with their wonderful hospitality.”

The FIG Council’s annual meeting will also be a great success, he added.

Watanabe also highly assessed activity of Farid Gaibov, secretary general of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, and noted that Gaibov is one of the most important members of the gymnastics society.

Speaking at the event, Vice President of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade said in turn that the country has a rich history and passion for gymnastics.

He noted that First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva is also the president of the country’s Gymnastics Federation, adding that sport is of great importance in Azerbaijan.

Under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the development of sport has turned into one of the country’s national priorities, Huseynzade added.

“In recent years, Azerbaijan has hosted a great number of important sport events demonstrating our sincere commitment to sport and our capability in staging world-class events,” he said.