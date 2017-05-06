AGU president: Azerbaijan - on right way in developing sport

2017-05-06 14:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is on the right path of developing sports, Abdul Rahman Al-Shathri, president of Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU), told Trend May 6.

“I appreciate the work done by secretary general of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Gaibov,” he said. “I would like to thank Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for its contribution for development of gymnastics, for the beautiful organization and hospitality.”

“Everyone knows that Azerbaijan hosts a lot of events not only in gymnastics, but in other types of sports as well,” he said. “I am sure that Azerbaijan is going to host beautiful Islamic Solidarity Games.”