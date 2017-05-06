QGF president: Azerbaijan to be at high level in gymnastics

2017-05-06 14:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan will be at a high level if it continues to work towards developing gymnastics, Ali Al-Hitmi, president of Qatar Federation of Gymnastics, told Trend May 6.

“I thank Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation for hosting this very important meeting,” he said. “Through this meeting, Azerbaijan really does the good job and it is going in the right way, because it is working towards developing gymnastics, not only artistic gymnastics, but also other disciplines.”

“In gymnastics, you need time to reach high level,” he added.

“The foundation should be strong to have a good future,” he said. “I saw that Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation works on it. I believe that Azerbaijan will be very strong in gymnastics in the future.”

He stressed that by hosting the Islamic Solidarity Games, Azerbaijan gives a message of peace and unity.