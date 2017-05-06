Top official: If UN shows will, occupied Azerbaijani lands to be liberated

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

The UN adopted four resolutions on unconditional liberation of Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia, said Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president’s aide for public and political affairs.

He made the remarks May 6 in Baku at the panel session of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Inclusive dialogue in period of polarization.”

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, titled “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development”, which started May 4 in Baku, continues its work in Azerbaijan’s capital.

“But Armenia has its own approach and there are countries in the UN Security Council which support it,” he said.

Hasanov added that the patrons of Armenia prevent timely imposing of sanctions against the country.

“If the UN once shows its will to implement its resolutions, the Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia will be liberated.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.