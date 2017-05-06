Iran, Germany enjoy proper growth in ties - senior officials

2017-05-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



A senior Iranian official has said that ties between his country and Germany have improved over the past years.



Head of the Strategic Research Center of Iran's Expediency Council Ali Akbar Velayati has said the number of recent meetings between the officials of the two countries indicate the expansion of ties, IRNA news agency reported.



Speaking at a meeting in Tehran with Secretary of State at the German Federal Ministry for Foreign Affairs Markus Ederer, Velayati said that Iran attaches importance for expansion of ties with Germany and the two countries have had relations for a long time.



In turn, the German official said that meetings between Iranian and German officials could push forward the implementation Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal).



Iran and the world powers in 2015 reached the historic deal on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, removing sanctions in exchange for curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.



Germany was among the main exporters of good to the Islamic Republic over the last Iranian calendar year (starting March 20) as the European nation exported more than $2.17 billion of goods to Iran.



Reuters earlier reported that trade between Germany and Iran was worth 2.9 billion euros in 2016, up from 2.4 billion euros in 2015.