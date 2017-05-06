Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 117 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 117 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said May 6.

Armenians were using 60-millimeter mortars.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Kamarli, Farakhli, Qaymagli and Gushchu Ayrim villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Barekamavan village and on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in Aghdam, Agbulag, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages and on the nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on the nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz and Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.