Turkmenistan ready to intensify co-op with Afghanistan

2017-05-06 16:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 6

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

There are broad opportunities to intensify fruitful mutually beneficial cooperation with Afghanistan today, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting, Altyn Asyr national TV channel reported May 6.

A Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has paid a working visit to Afghanistan this week.

During the meeting, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani stressed the constant commitment to the friendship and fruitful cooperation with fraternal Turkmenistan.

Several meetings were held in Kabul with Afghan minister of finance, chairman of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation Eklil Ahmad Hakimi and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah.

President Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan will continue to develop a constructive dialogue with Afghanistan, assist in restoration of the economic and social infrastructure of the fraternal country.

Among the major joint infrastructure projects are the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the commissioning of the Atamyrat-Akina railway.