Nuclear deal to go unaffected by Iran presidential election

2017-05-06 16:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 6

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

The nuclear deal (officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA) will go unaffected by Iran’s presidential election, Leader of National Solidarity and Cooperation Mohammad Reza Rahchamani said.

The reason is that the deal is an ulra-governmental undertaking backed confirmations from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Parliament, and Supreme National Security Council, Rahchamani told Trend May 6.

Whoever becomes president will have to follow the implementation of the deal regardless of their personal preferences, he said, noting in the meantime that President Hassan Rouhani is the likeliest to become president.

The JCPOA is a legacy of Rouhani. The deal was reached in 2015 between Iran and the group 5+1 (the US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany) and put to force on January 16, 2016. It lifted sanctions on Iran in return for limiting the country’s nuclear program.

Conservatives in Iran are critical of the deal. Their hopes that the deal will fail were hampered by US President Donald Trump’s late March suspension of US sanctions on Iran, an unexpected act of compliance with the deal which Trump himself has said in his presidential campaign that he would tear up.