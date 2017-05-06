SAGF president talks Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The upcoming Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games will give a new impetus to the games, Ali Zaater, president of the South African Gymnastics Federation (SAGF), said.

Zaater made remarks on the sidelines of the annual Council of the International Gymnastics Federation in Baku May 6.

Zaater said that Azerbaijan is doing a great job for the development of gymnastics.

Azerbaijan successfully holds many different competitions in gymnastics and other kinds of sports, he said.

Azerbaijan is well-known in the world for its efforts in developing all kinds of sports, he said.

Zaater said that the fact that Azerbaijan held the first European Games and will hold the Islamic Solidarity Games testifies that the country's contribution to the development of sports is of great importance.