Irina Bokova: Azerbaijan committed to UNESCO principles

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

Azerbaijan is committed to the UNESCO principles, Director-General of UNESCO Irina Bokova said.

Bokova made remarks a meeting of the National Commission for UNESCO, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishing the relations between Azerbaijan and UNESCO, in Baku May 6.

“Azerbaijan promotes the goals and objectives of UNESCO at the national and international levels,” she said. “Azerbaijan is making efforts to realize the goals of sustainable development.”

Bokova appreciated the cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO over the past 25 years.

Bokova also highlighted the role of Azerbaijani First Vice President, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in the comprehensive development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO Elmar Mammadyarov called the cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO fruitful and mutually beneficial.

The minister added that Azerbaijan’s cooperation with UNESCO reached a qualitatively new level due to Mehriban Aliyeva’s activity.

In this regard, the minister added that two monuments of Azerbaijan's material heritage are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, eight - in the list of intangible heritage and one -in the list of intangible heritage requiring urgent protection.

“Azerbaijan is an active member of four UNESCO committees,” the minister said. “Five national committees on various programs of the organization operate in Azerbaijan.”

“Azerbaijan is one of the donors of UNESCO according to the framework agreement signed between Azerbaijan and UNESCO in 2013,” Mammadyarov said.

“Azerbaijan financed the project on the education of girls in Africa,” he added.

The minister expressed confidence that effective cooperation will continue in the future.