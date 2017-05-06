Azerbaijani deputy FM talks closing OSCE office in Yerevan

2017-05-06 17:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The OSCE office in Yerevan closed because the Armenian leadership disagreed with the OSCE proposals, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov told reporters in Baku May 6.

Azimov added that those proposals were based on Azerbaijan's legitimate discontent.

"We called the OSCE for giving certain guarantees that the OSCE Yerevan office must operate only within the borders of Armenia and the office must not operate in the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” he said.

“The OSCE Yerevan Office’s activity must not affect the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in any sphere, as well as the work carried out to resolve it, its political, economic, humanitarian and military aspects," he added.

Azimov added that OSCE voiced certain proposals on that issue and Armenia did not agree.

"Taking into account Azerbaijan’s discontent, OSCE and other member-countries of the organization decided that in the current situation the OSCE office in Yerevan can not continue its activity," Azimov said.