FIG Council member: Azerbaijan ready to host Olympic Games (PHOTO)

2017-05-06 17:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is ready to host the Olympic Games, member of the Council of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Athanasoula Lampropoulo, taking part in the annual meeting of the FIG Council in Baku, told Trend May 6.

"Azerbaijan is effectively working in the field of gymnastics and in general in sports,” she said. “Azerbaijan has all sports facilities and big financial support. There are very strong coaches and gymnasts in the country."

In his turn, Stoyan Dimitrov, president of the Bulgarian Trampoline Federation, congratulated the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on holding the FIG Council at a high level.

"We discussed new regulations on all kinds of gymnastics at the meeting," he said.

Dimitrov added that Azerbaijan achieves great success in sports.