Italian “dancing millionaire” is special guest of Baku Shopping Festival (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

The residents of Baku and guests of our city are looking forward tonight for the live performance of Gianluca Vacchi, a Special Guest of the Baku Shopping Festival. This evening the world famous artist will amaze us with his DJ set!

Gianluca Vacchi, a social media star known as a "dancing millionaire", followed by more than 9 million subscribers in Instagram will perform a DJ set today - May 6, at 22.00 at the "Energy Club Baku" located in the State Flag Square.

The set by Gianluca Vacchi, an Italian businessman and philanthropist famous for his hot dances, travelling around the world and living a luxurious lifestyle, whose videos in social media have record number of hits, will be a big surprise for his Baku fans and guests of the city.

Gianluca Vacchi promises us an unforgettable moments at the "Energy Club Baku” tonight. Hurry up to get your ticket to see this long-awaited spectacular show!

Tickets for the show are available at the "Energy Club Baku", prices start from 50 manat. If you wish to order your tickets delivered, please call 050-501-00-80.