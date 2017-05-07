Alaska struck by 5.2-magnitude earthquake

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred Sunday off the Alaskan coast, Sputnik reported citing US Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the quake, which rocked Alaska at 04:25 GMT, was located at a depth of 64.4 kilometers (about 39.7 miles), 28 kilometers (about 17.4 miles) southwest of Cohoe, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska, according to the USGS.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided yet.