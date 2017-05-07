Turkmenistan, Germany to hold business talks

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 7

The next meeting of the joint Turkmenistan-Germany working group will be held May 11 in Ashgabat, the Turkmen government said in a message.

This issue was considered at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the Federal Republic of Germany is traditionally one of the main business partners of Turkmenistan.

He added that the next meeting in Ashgabat will give a new momentum to the intergovernmental dialogue, according to the message.

As of today, Turkmenistan’s private sector enterprises with German capital operate in refining industry, construction, trade, services sector, as well as in education and engineering.

German companies make huge contribution to the implementation of Turkmenistan’s long-term projects. Such companies as Siemens, Daimler, Claas, Rohde & Schwarz, Dresser-Rand are among those.

Moreover, 167 investment projects and contracts with participation of German capital in a total amount of $540 million and about 555 million euros are registered in Turkmenistan.