Iran’s deal may collapse if wrong candidate to be president

2017-05-07 12:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, May 7

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran’s nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka JCPOA) may fall apart if the wrong candidate is elected to be president, former MP and university professor Jalal Jalalizadeh told Trend May 7.

All the problems, tension and critical situations are liable to return if the wrong one is elected, Jalalizadeh said.

Asked who he deems as the right president to carry the nuclear deal through, the former MP said President Hassan Rouhani would be the fittest choice since he is the one who created it in the first place.

Iranians will go to polling booths on May 19 to elect their next president. Rouhani is running for a second term. The JCPOA was his most landmark achievement, ending years of harsh sanctions.

Rouhani is being challenged by five other candidates, Mostafa Mirsalim, Es’haq Jahangiri, Ebrahim Raisi, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Mostafa Hashemi Taba.