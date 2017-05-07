Turkmenistan, Afghanistan mull TAPI construction safety in Kabul

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend

The issues concerning the safety of construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline were mulled at a meeting of the joint Turkmenistan-Afghanistan commission in Kabul, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Turkmen delegation led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov was received by Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, according to the message.

The sides discussed the construction safety of other infrastructure projects, involving the two countries, as well.

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan further mulled the bilateral cooperation in security and providing stability on the common border, as well as in the two countries’ border areas.

Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI was launched on Dec. 13, 2015. The pipeline’s annual capacity will be 33 billion cubic meters. TAPI’s total length will be 1,814 kilometers.