Azerbaijani customs committee’s transfers to state budget up

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred almost 758.1 million manats to the state budget in January-April 2017 that is by almost 17.7 percent more than in the same period of 2016, according to a report of the committee.

The committee transferred almost 187 million manats to the state budget in April 2017.

Revenues from customs duties amounted to 56.6 million manats, from the value added tax – 120.1 million manats, from excise duties – 7.7 million manats and from highway-user tax – 2.6 million manats in April 2017.

The official exchange rate on May 7 is 1.7026 AZN/USD.