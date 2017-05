Five bombs explode in bus in Syria

A total of five explosions struck a bus en route from Damascus to Syria’s As Suwayda, inflicting casualties, Sputnik reported Sunday.

According to the Al Mayadeen broadcaster, the explosive devices were detonated remotely.

No information on the exact number of casualties has been provided to date.