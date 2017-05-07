France to invest in Iran’s rail, shipbuilding industry

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



The largest employer federation in France, MEDEF will invest in Iran’s mega-projects, including the projects in rail and shipbuilding sector.



The federation signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran’s government-owned IDRO (Industrial Development & Renovation Organization of Iran) for cooperation in investment, investment insurance, and mega-projects, the official website of the IDRO reported.



Under the deal, the two sides will cooperate in infrastructure development, railway industry, energy and renewable energy projects, oil, gas and petrochemical industries as well as automotive, shipbuilding, Hi-tech, IT and transport sectors.



The document also envisages exchange of expertise and experience, transfer of technology and know-how and empowerment of Iranian managers.



According to the MoU, the capabilities of IDRO and its subsidiaries will be introduced to members of the MEDEF.



IDRO is one of Iran's largest organizations involved in the country's development and industrialization process.



MEDEF, has more than 750,000 member firms, 90 percent of them being small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with fewer than 50 employees each. The federation is engaged in lobbying at local, regional, national, and EU-wide levels.