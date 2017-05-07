Azerbaijani-held competitions contribute to world sports development (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

All sporting events that take place in Azerbaijan contribute to the development of sports not only in the country, but also throughout the world, member of the Council of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Lise Lorentzen Mandal told Trend.

She made the remarks on the sidelines of the FIG Council's annual meeting in Baku May 7.

“Azerbaijan has extensive experience in holding world level competitions. You host numerous sporting events. Today, Azerbaijan is known all over the world,” she said.

Mandal further noted that the FIG Council meeting was fruitful.

“New FIG President Morinari Watanabe presented a very good plan, which will include the further development of gymnastics,” she added.

Mandal said the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation carries out successful activities.

“The Federation has done a great job in a very short time. If the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation continues to work as actively as now, the country will have a bright future in this area,” she noted.