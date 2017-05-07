Iran calls on Afghanistan to cooperate in fight against terrorism

2017-05-07 14:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zavad Zarif at a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani has called for serious fight against terrorist groups.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said that there is no good terrorist and countries must cooperate in fight against terrorism, IRNA news agency reported.

The Iranian official added that the countries should cooperate to improve security along borders.

Zarif further touched upon economic issues and called for expansion of bilateral ties in the economic sphere.

Zarif-led high-ranking delegation has arrived in Kabul at the official invitation of Salahuddin Rabbani.