Khamenei slams UNESCO, says to not accept its education agenda

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), saying the body is under influence of world powers.

Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with a group of Iranian teachers and education specialists May 7, the official website of the leader reported.

UNESCO, as a body infiltrated by world powers, has no right to make decisions for other nations, Khamenei said, adding that the Islamic Republic will not surrender to UNESCO’s Global Education 2030 Agenda.

“The UNESCO 2030 education agenda and similar documents are not issues that the Islamic Republic could surrender and submit to,” he said.

The Iranian leader also criticized the country’s administration for signing and implementing the agenda.

“This is wrong per se. That we sign an agenda and begin to carry it out secretly is wrong. It is not permitted at all. I declared it.”

‎Khamenei further regretted that Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution has neglected to supervise the signing of the document, saying “I am disappointed by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution. They should have taken care of ‎it and prevent it from getting to where it is now, so that I would not have to take action and prevent it. It ‎is the Islamic Republic here!"‎

The global education agenda (Education 2030) is part of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that make up the Agenda 2030 for sustainable development.

The United Nations SDG 4 (2030 Agenda) recognizes education as key to achieving full employment and poverty eradication by ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

It seeks to ensure, among other targets by 2030, that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including, among others, through education for sustainable development and sustainable lifestyles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence, global citizenship and appreciation of cultural diversity and of culture’s contribution to sustainable development.

Iranian hardlineres say that implementing of the agenda paves the path for infltration of foreingeres and promoting western life-style and liberalism values in Iranian comunity.