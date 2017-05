President Aliyev and his spouse attended farewell ceremony for acclaimed scientist, academician Rafiga Aliyeva (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

A farewell ceremony has been held for outstanding chemist, full member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, ScD in Chemistry, professor, Merited Scientist Rafiga Aliyeva.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.