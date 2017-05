Coal mine gas release in southeast China leaves three people dead, many Injured

2017-05-07 18:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Release of coal mine gas in China's southeastern province of Hunan left three people dead and many injured, Sputnik reported citing local media.

According to China Central Television, the accident occurred in Zhuzhou district. No data on the exact number of victims has been available so far as many still remain trapped in the coal mine.

The search and rescue operation is underway.