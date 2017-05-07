Some 50,000 Hanover residents evacuated over WWII bombs disposal

Some 50,000 residents of the German city of Hanover were ordered to leave their homes on Sunday as experts were preparing to defuse five unexploded World War Two bombs, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The Rheinische Post newspaper said that the operation on the bombs’ disposal was expected to start in the afternoon and last until the evening.

The local authorities have arranged cultural and sport events for the evacuated citizen and prepared to provide the people with medical care, hot meals and rollaway beds.

In late December, 2016, citizens of the German city of Augsburg also faced a massive evacuation caused by an operation on a WWII bomb disarmament.