Macron wins French presidency with 65 percent

2017-05-07 22:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Emmanuel Macron will be president of France after beating Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front by 65 percent to 35 percent in Sunday's runoff, Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique said, citing a projection based on early results by pollster Ipsos, Reuters reported.

An independent centrist and former economy minister, Macron would become France's youngest head of state, aged just 39.