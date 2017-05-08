Tonight France opens a new page in history: Macron

Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement, Emmanuel Macron, who is the projected winner of the French presidential election, thanked all those who voted for him, TASS reported.

"It is a great responsibility for me to be elected president," Macron said on Sunday evening after the preliminary results of the voting were made public.

He pledged that as president he will live up to the expectations of his rival in the run-off polling, National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

"I will defend the interests of all of France," he vowed.

"A new page is opening in France’s history this evening. I would like it to be a page of realized hopes and confidence," he said, adding that his country will "follow the principles of peace."

According to the initial results announced by BFMTV after the closure of polling stations, Macron has clinched 65.9% of the vote, whereas Marine Le Pen has scored 34.1% of the ballots.

The French Interior Ministry said after counting 60% of ballots that Emmanuel Macron is winning Sunday’s run-off presidential election in France with 62.34% of the votes. The final results will be announced later at night, the ministry added.