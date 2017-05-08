Iran Leader urges high turnout in upcoming elections

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called on the nation to turn out in the May 19 elections en masse, saying this would help boost the country’s might, grandeur and immunity, PressTV reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei said a huge turnout would prove that Iranians are ready to defend the Islamic Republic and would intimidate enemies.

The Leader argued that enemies could do no harm to the country if the nation continued to maintain its splendor.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stated that Iran’s grandeur only stems from its people and their readiness to stand up against enemies.

The Leader also warned that enemies are always lurking to deal a blow to the country, no matter which administration is in charge.