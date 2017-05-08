Justin Trudeau congratulates Macron on winning French presidential election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated on Sunday Emmanuel Macron on winning the French presidential election, called on strengthening relation between Paris and Ottawa, Sputnik reported.

"Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron! Let's meet soon, and keep working to grow & strengthen the deep ties between Canada and France," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

​According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron is winning the election with 65.48 percent of votes after 95 percent of ballots counted.