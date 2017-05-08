China coal mine accident kills 3, traps 18

A coal mine accident has killed at least three people and trapped 18 others underground on Sunday in central China's Hunan Province, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. at the Jilinqiao colliery in Huangfengqiao Township, Youxian County, and as a result many miners working in the shaft were poisoned by gas, according to the county government.

Thirty-two people have been lifted from the shaft, but three of them were confirmed dead. The others who were injured are receiving medical treatment and in stable conditions.

Rescue work is underway. The cause of the accident is under investigation.