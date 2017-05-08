Turkish military discovers PKK's main ammunition depot

The Turkish military has discovered the PKK terrorist group’s main ammunition depot while conducting an ongoing operation in southeastern Sirnak province, Anadolu reported.

The depot was found in 25 different caves in the Incebel mountains, according to a statement by the TSK that said the military seized the "biggest number of weapon and ammunition of the PKK in one operation”.

Machine guns, rocket launchers, hundreds of grenades, anti aircraft weapons ammunition and hundreds of various rifles were among the stash found in the operation that has been ongoing for nearly three weeks.

More than 1,200 victims, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.