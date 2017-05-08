Football competitions start within the framework of the IV Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

Football competitions start on Monday within the framework of the IV Islamic Solidarity Games.

The first match in Group A will take place between two former winners - the teams of Saudi Arabia and Morocco at the AZAL Arena. But everyone's attention will be focused on the meeting of the Azerbaijani team with the Cameroon team at the Bayil Arena.

The rules at the competitions are the same as at the Olympic Games. Competitors must be under 23 years old, with three over-23 year old players, are allowed per squad

The Islamic Solidarity Games is an exciting multi-sport event uniting the Islamic world, which is scheduled to take place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on May 8-22.

Athletes from Islamic countries around the world will represent their nations during the 10-days competitions.