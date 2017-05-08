Turkmenistan discovers large natural gas field

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A promising natural gas field was discovered in the Uzun-Ada area in Turkmenistan’s Balkan Region, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Experts of the Turkmenneft state concern, after drilling an ultra-deep well with a projected depth of 7,150 meters, received a commercial inflow of natural gas within the interval of 6,689-6,695 meters.

"According to preliminary estimates, the well productivity is 500,000 cubic meters of natural gas and 150 tons of gas condensate per day," reads the message.