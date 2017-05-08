Turkmenistan on schedule with TAPI construction

Construction of the Turkmen section (214 kilometers) of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is being carried out according to the schedule, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Babayev at a government meeting in the country reported on the progress of the project’s implementation, according to the newspaper.

He said that a contract was previously signed between the TAPI Pipeline Company Limited consortium and ILF Beratende Ingenieure GmbH (Germany) for the provision of services for the preliminary design and management of the project in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“The technical work in the territory of these states started,” said the newspaper.

In turn, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the great international significance of the new main pipeline in the context of the formation of modern architecture of global energy security, creation of conditions for inclusive sustainable development.

It was earlier reported that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) allocated a $700 million loan to Turkmenistan for financing construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI gas pipeline, the construction of which started Dec. 13, 2015.

The annual capacity of the gas pipeline will reach 33 billion cubic meters.

The total length of the TAPI pipeline will be 1,814 kilometers. A 214-kilometer section of the pipeline will run through Turkmenistan, a 774-kilometer section will run through Afghanistan and an 826-kilometer section will run through Pakistan.