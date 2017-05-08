Turkmenistan eyes to clean soil at Caspian coastal zone

2017-05-08

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 8

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A draft cleanup of soil at the Caspian coastal zone of Turkmenistan was presented at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The project is planned to be implemented by a consortium of “Gazyk”, “Hazar Balyk” Turkmen enterprises and the UK’s Global Ecological Ventures Limited, according to the message.

The Caspian Sea region is a unique natural complex with a single ecosystem, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

In his opinion, flora and fauna of the Caspian Sea require a very careful and prudent approach.

Turkmenistan strictly observes all the obligations undertaken regarding environmental protection, and implements major projects in this sphere together with the United Nations Environment Program, the Caspian Environment Program, the Global Environment Facility and other international agencies, he added.