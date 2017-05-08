Azer Turk Bank offers its clients distance payments

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

Clients of Azer Turk Bank will be able to make loan payments and cash deposits to their card accounts through MilliÖn payment terminals.

According to the contract signed with company Komtec LTD, integration processes will soon be accomplished. From May 4 it will be possible to make payments through terminals working in the 24/7 regime and installed in various numerous trade and service points. No commission is charged for payments. Payments can be made for accounts in AZN, USD and EUR.

More information about the Bank, its service network, products and services is available at www.azerturkbank.az, the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks or at (012) 945 Call Center.