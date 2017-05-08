Azerbaijan to strengthen its positions as digital trading hub

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan will strengthen its positions as a digital trading hub, Vusal Gasimli, executive director of the country’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, said.

Gasimli made the remarks at a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding with Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, director general of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) in Baku.

Gasimli added that the signing of the memorandum, contributing to the recognition of Azerbaijan as a digital trading hub, will also help increase the volume of transactions.

He stressed that the creation of a digital trading hub is important for the mutual recognition of e-signature in Islamic countries.